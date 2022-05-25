White Sox-Red Sox Wednesday start delayed by rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

First pitch for Wednesday's Red Sox-White Sox matchup at Guaranteed Rate Field has been delayed by rain in Chicagoland.

The game is scheduled to start at 7:40 p.m., a 30-minute delay from the original time.

Boston took the series opener on Tuesday in a 16-3 blowout.

Lucas Giolito (2-1, 2.84 ERA) and Rich Hill (1-1, 3.90 ERA) are Wednesday's probable starters.

The series finale is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. on Thursday.

Check back for updates.