White Sox Recall Lenyn Sosa From Triple-A Charlotte

White Sox call up prospect Lenyn Sosa originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lenyn Sosa is getting his second chance to prove himself at the big league level. The White Sox recalled Sosa from Triple-A Charlotte on Tuesday.

Sosa will take Tim Anderson’s spot on the active roster, since the White Sox placed Anderson on the 10-Day IL with a left knee sprain. The team expects Anderson to miss between two and four weeks with his injury.

Sosa is an infielder prospect who played 11 games for the White Sox last season. That included six appearances at second base and five at shortstop. Sosa was perfect in the field over his short stint with the team, but struggled at the plate. He slashed .114/.139/.229 with one home run and one RBI to go along with a 12K/1BB ratio.



Anderson hurt himself in a weird looking rundown play during Monday’s 4-3 win over the Twins. Matt Wallner made contact with Anderson’s leg as the play developed, and Anderson laid on the ground for several minutes in pain. He initially stayed in the game, but Romy González replaced him in the next inning.

Anderson started every game for the White Sox before going on the 10-Day IL. The two-time All-Star and 2019 batting champ was out to another hot start, too. In 11 games this year, Anderson is hitting .298/.327/.404 with five doubles, four RBI, nine runs scored and five stolen bases without being caught stealing. His nine runs and five stolen bases lead the team, while his five doubles are tied for the team lead along with Andrew Vaughn.

The White Sox hoped they’d stay healthier this year after losing many key players to lengthy injuries last year, but they’ve had no better luck. The team is also expected to be without Eloy Jiménez for another week or two after Jiménez suffered a hamstring strain. Yoán Moncada has been resting intermittently after hitting a foul ball off his foot last Wednesday, but Moncada has not been placed on the IL. The White Sox also placed Joe Kelly on the 15-Day IL on Monday with a groin strain.

