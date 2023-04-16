White Sox Rain Delay: Orioles Series Finale Expected to Start Two Hours Late

White Sox-Orioles series finale expected to start soon originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox finally have a new first pitch estimate after Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles was delayed due to rain. First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field, but now the team expects things to kick off at 3:30 p.m.

The White Sox and Orioles split the first two games of the series, so Sunday will be the rubber band match between the two teams.

Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox, while Grayson Rodriguez will take the bump for the O’s.

Here’s the rest of the White Sox lineup for Sunday’s game:

The White Sox have not yet won a series this season, so they’ll hope to break that trend whenever they start play on Sunday.

