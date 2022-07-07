White Sox Prospect Oscar Colas Makes MLB All-Star Futures Game

Colas makes MLB All-Star Futures Game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox prospect outfielder, Oscar Colas, was selected to the MLB's All-Star Futures game.

The All-Star Futures Game features the top Minor League prospects competing in a seven-inning contest as part of MLB All-Star Sunday.

Watch the stars of tomorrow before they reach the bigs!



Here are the rosters for the 2022 Futures Game. pic.twitter.com/39yGm83UME — MLB (@MLB) July 7, 2022

Colas is the only Chicago player selected for the game. He plays in the outfield for High-A Winston-Salem.

He's slashing .316/.374/.487 for the minor league team, ranking second on the team in batting average behind Colson Montgomery. He has 74 hits, 7 home runs and 42 RBIs to go along with his impressive slash numbers this season.

At 6-foot-1 and 209 pounds, he is able to move well for his size while he is adjusting to the outfield. Colas started out as a pitcher with a fastball that tapped out around 95 mph, but he's since moved to the grass.

Speaking of all stars, outside of Colas, the White Sox are hoping to receive the fan votes to help shortstop Tim Anderson make his way into the lineup.

