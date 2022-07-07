White Sox Postseason Odds Get Major Boost After Giants, Twins Series

White Sox enjoy major boost to postseason odds originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

What a difference a week makes. According to Baseball Reference’s playoff odds calculator, the White Sox increased their chances to make the postseason by 16.7% over the past seven days. That’s the third-most in the game over the same time frame.

The White Sox enjoyed a boost by sweeping the Giants over the weekend, but their odds could’ve gone up even more if they managed to win the following series against the Twins. After losing the first two games against their division rivals on Monday and Tuesday, the White Sox managed to stave off a sweep with a thrilling extra-innings win on Wednesday afternoon.

Even though the White Sox increased their chances greatly, Baseball Reference is still bearish on the White Sox overall. They give the Sox a 19.9% chance of winning the division, and even worse odds to become a wild card team, at 11.5%. That gives the White Sox a 31.4% chance of making the postseason in some capacity.

If the White Sox do make the playoffs, Baseball Reference doesn’t expect them to do much more than that. They give them a 14.4% chance of making the divisional round, a 4.4% chance to make it to the ALCS, and a puny 1.6% chance to win the pennant. But this team has set its expectations at World Series or bust. Right now, Baseball Reference is betting on bust, and says the White Sox have a 0.7% chance of winning the Commissioner's Trophy.

To compute these odds, Baseball Reference simulates the rest of the regular season, and the postseason 1000 times, every day. They use their Simple Rating System, which “provides a strength-of-schedule-adjusted rating of each team, expressed in runs per game better or worse than an average team.”

The White Sox are in the middle of a 19-game stretch of games against AL Central opponents, so if ever there was a time to further increase their postseason odds, now’s the time to do it.

