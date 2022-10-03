White Sox Players Show Up to Manager Tony La Russa's Announcement

White Sox players show up to TLR's announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

During Tony La Russa's difficult announcement he will step down from the White Sox manager position for the 2023 season, the players stood in the back of the press room to support him.

For that, the White Sox are proud of their support system.

"Just so everybody in this room knows, he had a private meeting with all the players at 3:45 before he came down here today," Rick Hahn said to begin his press conference. "Then we wandered down here to start his press conference and the players independently all showed up here to line the back of this room to show support for him. I think that was a surprise to Tony as well as everyone else with the club"

The White Sox players have shown constant admiration for La Russa this season despite reported rumors of turmoil in the clubhouse and other sayings of the chemistry.

Back during the All-Star break, closer Liam Hendriks said the clubhouse rumors were a "complete fabrication." Anderson followed saying the club was "inside laughing" at pundits who believed there were chemistry issues inside the locker room.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo showed his praise for La Russa back when he took a leave of absence from the ballclub to address a health issue. Cairo said he learned plenty from the Hall of Fame manager and said the team was going to perform "for him."

Players showed their support for La Russa during his absence and his abrupt departure from the team is heartbreaking for them. The team will begin its search for a new manager, but not without a heavy heart for La Russa's exit.

"It just goes to speak to the level of admiration that these guys had for him," Hahn said. "It's probably the ultimate compliment that players can show their manager."

