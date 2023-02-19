White Sox Player Comes Out as Gay, First in Franchise History

White Sox player comes out as gay, 1st in franchise history originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

A White Sox minor league player made history on Sunday. Anderson Comas came out as gay in an Instagram post, becoming just the third active minor leaguer in baseball history to come out.

“This may be my most personal thing I ever share and it’s that I’m proudly and happily part of the LGTBQ+ community 🏳️‍🌈,” Comas wrote in his post. “I’m also a human with a great soul, I’m respectful, I’m a lover, I love my family and friends and that’s what really matters.”

The White Sox tweeted out an image of Comas’ post with the message, “We are all so proud of you, Anderson! ❤️🏳️‍🌈.”

Moments later, White Sox assistant GM/player development Chris Getz shared a statement on Comas’ announcement.

“Anderson first shared his news with us last year,” Getz said in the statement. “And I was very pleased that he was comfortable sharing with us in player development. I also was happy at the reaction across the organization, which as you would expect was to support, help and congratulate a teammate.”

There has never been an active, openly gay player at the major league level, however Glenn Burke and Billy Bean came out after they had retired.

“I’m doing this cause I wanna be an inspiration for those like me out there [fighting] for their dreams,” Comas wrote. “Please don’t listen to those stupid things that people say about us, fight for your dreams, believe in yourself and go for it.”

Comas joined the White Sox organization as an outfielder in 2017, but became a pitcher in 2022. Last season he played in the Arizona Complex League where he had a 6.35 ERA in 11.1 innings.

