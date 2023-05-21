White Sox Place Mike Clevinger on Injured List

White Sox place Clevinger on injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox made a roster move prior to Sunday’s game, placing pitcher Mike Clevinger on the 15-day injured list.

Clevinger, who last pitched Wednesday, is suffering from right-wrist inflammation according to the White Sox, and the roster move is made retroactively to May 18.

The hurler had originally been scheduled to start Monday against the Cleveland Guardians. Clevinger has thrown at least six innings in each of his last three starts, including a 7-2 win over Cleveland Wednesday. He struck out five batters and walked four while giving up two earned runs.

In nine starts, Clevinger has a 3-3 record and a 4.56 ERA, with a 1.46 WHIP.

No corresponding roster move has been made, but a pitcher will be recalled prior to Monday’s game, according to the White Sox.

Prior to the Clevinger news, the White Sox had purchased the contract of outfielder Clint Frazier from Triple-A Charlotte. They also designated outfielder Jake Marisnick for assignment.

