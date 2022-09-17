White Sox Place Michael Kopech (Shoulder) on Injured List

White Sox rotation loses Kopech to injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox placed starter Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation, the team announced Saturday.

Kopech was Sunday's probable starter. The Sox recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Triple-A Charlotte in a corresponding move.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Prior to tonight’s game at Detroit, the #WhiteSox placed right-handed pitcher Michael Kopech on the 15-day injured list with right shoulder inflammation and recalled right-hander Davis Martin from Class AAA Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) September 17, 2022

It's tough news for the White Sox in their race for the AL Central crown. Kopech has been a steady presence in the rotation this season, holding a 3.54 ERA in 119 1/3 innings. He's made 25 starts, tied for a career high at any professional level.

General manager Rick Hahn told reporters in Detroit imaging on Kopech's shoulder showed no signs for long-term concern. But it's unclear if the right-hander will return before the end of the regular season.

Rick Hahn said imaging on Kopech showed normal wear and tear. Nothing of long term concern — Scott Merkin (@scottmerkin) September 17, 2022

The Sox have 16 games remaining after Saturday. They entered the day four games back of the Guardians in the AL Central and five games behind in the loss column.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.