White Sox Place Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet, Matt Foster on 15-Day IL

The White Sox announced pitchers Liam Hendriks, Garrett Crochet and Matt Foster will start on the 15-day injured list.

Prior to tonight’s season opener at Houston, the #WhiteSox announced the following eight roster moves: pic.twitter.com/qK8z7RiqhL — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) March 30, 2023

Hendriks announced his diagnosis with cancer in January, posting his battle with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma on Twitter. He's made terrific progress through treatments, according to Rick Hahn. He's thrown bullpens and was active during spring training.

He told Lance Lynn he was hopeful for a return in May, although Lynn said the team hopes to get him back on the mound in June.

“We hope to get him back by June if everything is perfect,” Lynn said on the FoulTerritory podcast. “In his mind, he’ll be back in May. I was like, ‘Well, we’ll see.’... He goes, ‘Oh, I’ll be ready as soon as they give me the go.’”

Rick Hahn said the organization will be able to be more specific about his timeline to return in late April. From Hahn's words, it can be assumed Hendriks may not be able to return immediately after coming off the 15-day injured list.

Either way, Hendriks' eventual return is thrilling for White Sox fans everywhere.

Crochet, a left-handed reliever, underwent Tommy John surgery before the start of last season, causing him to miss the entirety of 2022.

He will go through a minor league rehab stint before returning to the White Sox, Rick Hahn announced at the beginning of spring training. They hope to return him to the mound sometime in May.

Matt Foster experienced a forearm strain during spring training in mid-March. His timetable for return is unknown.

