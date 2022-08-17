White Sox Place Leury García on 10-Day IL With Lower Back Strain

By Ryan Taylor

On Wednesday, the White Sox placed shortstop Leury García on 10-day IL with a lower back strain. In reciprocation to the move, the Sox called up Romy González from Triple-A Charlotte. 

The Sox are down in everyday infielders, specifically at shortstop. They lost Danny Mendick earlier in the season with a torn ACL. The team recently lost All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson to surgery on his finger. Now, García makes the move to the injured list. 

García played Tuesday night for the Sox in the team's 4-3 win over the Houston Astros. He subbed late in the game to cover for pinch-hitting Gavin Sheets. 

This season, Garcia's played in 83 games, hitting three home runs and 19 RBIs. He's slashing .212/.238/.275.

