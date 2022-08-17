White Sox Place Leury García on 10-Day IL With Lower Back Strain

White Sox place Leury García on 10-day IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Wednesday, the White Sox placed shortstop Leury García on 10-day IL with a lower back strain. In reciprocation to the move, the Sox called up Romy González from Triple-A Charlotte.

The Sox are down in everyday infielders, specifically at shortstop. They lost Danny Mendick earlier in the season with a torn ACL. The team recently lost All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson to surgery on his finger. Now, García makes the move to the injured list.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

García played Tuesday night for the Sox in the team's 4-3 win over the Houston Astros. He subbed late in the game to cover for pinch-hitting Gavin Sheets.

This season, Garcia's played in 83 games, hitting three home runs and 19 RBIs. He's slashing .212/.238/.275.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.