White Sox Place Elvis Andrus on 10-Day Injured List for Oblique Strain

White Sox place Elvis Andrus on 10-day injured list

The injuries for the White Sox continue.

One day after Yoán Moncada returned to the lineup for the first time since injuring his back, the White Sox placed second baseman Elvis Andrus on the injured list with an oblique strain. Romy González was called up from Triple-A to replace him.

Prior to tonight’s game vs. Houston, the #WhiteSox placed infielder Elvis Andrus on the 10-day injured list with a strained left oblique and reinstated infielder/outfielder Romy Gonzalez from the 10-day injured list. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) May 13, 2023

Andrus hurt his oblique during a painful swing on Friday night's series opener against the Astros. Jake Marisnick replaced him during the game and Hanser Alberto moved to second base as a result of the defensive mix-up.

Andrus has been a defensive stalwart this season, holding down the likes at second base as an everyday starter across from Tim Anderson. At the plate, Andrus is slashing .201/.280/.254 this season with one home run and 13 RBIs.

The White Sox are closer to bringing back a fully healthy squad. Liam Hendriks and Garrett Crochet are actively working on rehab assignments and nearing their respective returns.

Eloy Jiménez and Yasmani Grandal are out of commission for some time due to an appendectomy and hamstring strain, respectively. Yet all the position players are relatively healthy.

