White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet named AL Comeback Player of the Year

Despite a historically bad season on the South Side that saw the Chicago White Sox make history with 121 losses, one member of this year's club is walking away with a prestigious honor.

Garrett Crochet, who served as the team's ace starting pitcher this past season, was named the American League Comeback Player of the Year, receiving the honor after battling back from numerous injuries in recent years.

Crochet, who had never started a game at the MLB level prior to 2024, finished the season with a 6-12 record and a 3.58 ERA across 32 starts and 146 innings of work.

Despite just pitching 146 innings, Crochet struck out a staggering 209 batters while only yielding 33 walks.

At just 25 years old and under team control for two more seasons, the southpaw pitcher is likely to receive heightened attention on the trade market as the 2025 season nears.