White Sox Pitcher Dylan Cease Has No-Hitter Broken Up in Ninth Inning

Dylan Cease almost etched is name in the record books.

Entering the ninth inning of Saturday night's game against the Minnesota Twins, the Chicago White Sox pitcher had a no-hitter on the line.

And with 26 of the needed 27 outs in the book, Luis Arraez hit a single to right field on a 1-1 pitch to record the Twins' first hit.

In the third inning, Cease walked Jake Cave to end the perfect game bid early. He also walked Gilberto Celestino in the sixth inning. Those were the Twins' only base runners before Arraez's single in the ninth.

Still, what a gem for Cease. In the longest outing of his career, Cease struck out seven and threw 103 pitches to help the White Sox record an important win as they cling to playoff hopes.

What a night!! Unbelievable performance!! Crowd was electric behind him! https://t.co/vhuNls9G3l — Ethan Katz (@ethankatz) September 4, 2022

It would've been the White Sox' 21st no-hitter and the third in three years. In August of 2020, Lucas Giolito recorded a no-hitter against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Carlos Rodón no-hit Cleveland less than a year later in April of 2021.

Less than a month ago, Michael Kopech had a no-hitter through six innings when manager Tony La Russa made the controversial decision to pull the pitcher. The White Sox have been careful with Kopech as he recovers from Tommy John surgery.

Los Angeles Angels left-hander Reid Detmers is the only other pitcher to have thrown a solo no-hitter in 2022, which came on May 10 in a 12-0 shutout win over the Tampa Bay Rays.

And while the White Sox' offense has struggled at times, the bats exploded for 13 runs including an Elvis Andrus grand slam in the bottom of the eighth inning.

While losing the no-hitter burns, it still was an important win in the AL Central title race.

