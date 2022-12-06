White Sox' Pitcher Dylan Cease Earns Second-Team All-MLB Roster

Dylan Cease earns second-team All-MLB roster originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease earned second-team All-MLB honors alongside pitchers Max Fried, Aaron Nola, Max Scherzer and Julio Urias.

Cease added another accolade to his impressive 2022 résumé with an All-MLB honor. Earlier this offseason, he was announced runner-up for the AL Cy Young award behind Houston Astros starter Justin Verlander.

This roster is tough to beat.



It's your All-MLB Second Team. pic.twitter.com/MMnl4v0nqn — MLB (@MLB) December 6, 2022

The 26-year-old had himself a career year this past season. He recorded a career-high 184 innings pitched backed by 32 starts for the White Sox. Cease notched a 2.20 ERA with the help of 227 strikeouts, one more than last season. In total, his pitching record finished 14-8.

Shockingly, during an unbeatable season for the right-hander, he was not elected to the MLB All-Star game, which Sox fans and outsiders questioned, since he was an outright candidate for the Cy Young award.

"This is a kid that's had probably one of the best first halves out of all pitchers in baseball," White Sox pitching coach Ethan Katz said of Cease back in July. "I feel for him. I know it's something he really wanted (an All-Star selection). If something does open up I hope he's considered because his numbers do really speak for themselves."

Nevertheless, Cease trumped forward, posting top-ten splits in ERA, allowed batting average and WHIP after the All-Star break.

For that, and for the entirety of his successful season, he earned himself an All-MLB team appearance.

