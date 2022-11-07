White Sox Pick Up Tim Anderson's Option, Decline Josh Harrison's

White Sox pick up Anderson’s option, decline Harrison’s originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have conducted their first order of offseason roster business.

As expected, the Sox are picking up All-Star shortstop Tim Anderson’s $12.5 million club option for 2023.

The Sox made it official on Monday, also announcing they declined second baseman Josh Harrison’s $5.5 million option. Harrison is owed a $1.5 million buyout.

Anderson earned his second straight All-Star nod in 2022 but was limited to 79 games, missing most of the last two months with a tear in his left middle finger. He also spent a few weeks on the injured list with a strained right groin in the first half.

Anderson hit .301/.339/.395, his fourth straight season eclipsing a .300 average.

Harrison, who was lauded for his positive clubhouse presence, overcame a slow start to hit .256/.317/.370 in 119 games.

Leury García, Romy Gonzalez, Lenyn Sosa and Danny Mendick (who's recovering from a torn right ACL) are second base options currently on the 40-man roster, though the White Sox figure to explore external options this offseason.

With the Anderson and Harrison moves, AJ Pollock is the final White Sox player with an option decision remaining. He has a $13 million player option for 2023 ($5 million buyout).

