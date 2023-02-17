White Sox' Pedro Grifol Says Luis Robert ‘Has an Opportunity to Win an MVP'

Grifol says Luis Robert 'has an opportunity to win an MVP' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

New Chicago White Sox manager Pedro Grifol set the bar high for center fielder Luis Robert.

An MVP award.

"This guy has an opportunity to win an MVP, in my opinion," Grifol said. "If he puts it all together, it's special.

"We've all seen the power. We've seen the speed. We've seen the way he runs out there in center field. And how he plays defense and steals bases.

"There's really nothing he can't do on a baseball field. We just got to keep him out there for 162."

Robert has struggled to stay healthy. He hasn't played 100 games in a season yet, last year playing 98 and just 68 in 2021. Keeping Robert healthy has to be a priority for the team, one lacking depth in the outfield.

And while Grifol is new to the White Sox, he has seen Robert play a lot of games during his tenure with the Sox in-division rivals, the Kansas City Royals. Robert has played 26 games against the Royals, the third most agaisnt any team behind the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers.

In those games against the Royals, Robert hit seven home runs, his most against any opponent. He also recorded 17 RBIs and two steals.

And Grifol remembers the first time he watched him play.

"My first impression on Luis was this guys an MVP candidate," Grifol said back in December. "When I first laid eyes on him and then watching him patrol center field in Kauffman Stadium and what he was able to do.

"I hadn't seen somebody do that since, really, Lorenzo Cain and Michael Taylor."

And during that December press conference Grifol noted the White Sox were "looking for big things from this year."

Grifol went to Miami to spend time with Robert as well and brought along hitting coach José Castro and Major League Field Coordinator Mike Tosar.

"We have a few guys that have the capabilities of doing some really special things in this game. And obviously he's one of them," Grifol said. "I'm really looking forward to watching him play for 162 games.

