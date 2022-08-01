White Sox Outfielder Luis Robert Unlikely to Play in Series Versus Royals

Luis Robert unlikely to play in series versus Royals originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert is unlikely to play in the White Sox' series versus the Kansas City Royals, according to Tony La Russa before the first game of the series on Wednesday.

Robert landed on the injured list with "lightheadedness" and "blurry vision" he experienced during a series against the Minnesota Twins. He did play in Triple-A Charlotte as part of his rehab assignment.

"He's feeling better yesterday," La Russa said. "Still gets some symptoms. Being careful with him. He is getting better. So, our fingers remain crossed."

Robert did not play in Triple-A Saturday nor Sunday because he was experiencing cold symptoms. Whether or not Robert will return to Triple-A for another stint is still to be decided, but unlikely.

This season, the center fielder is slashing .301/.334/.492 from the plate while hitting 12 home runs and bringing in 54 RBIs.

Adam Engel will take over for Robert in center field to kick off the series versus the Royals on Monday.

