White Sox' Oscar Colás Records Hit in First Major League Appearance

Oscar Colás records hit in first major league appearance

Welcome to the show, Oscar Colás.

Colás entered the White Sox season opener against the Houston Astros in the middle of the game. During his first at-bat, Colás hit a single, recording his first major league hit.

He eventually got to third base, but was stranded before he could record his first major league run. Unfortunately, the ESPN broadcast didn't capture the moment because they were showing an interview with Pedro Grifol.

Colás found out he made the White Sox roster earlier this week after a phenomenal spring training. The White Sox recorded a video of Colás finding out the news and sharing the moment with his teammates and mother on the phone.

Colás is expected to play and start in a majority of games this season in right field. He subbed in for Romy González, who got the opening day nod from Grifol in right.

Lefty Framber Valdez got the nod on the mound for the Astros, making González a better choice at the plate than Colás, who is left-handed. Once Valdez left the game for Bryan Abreu, a right-hander, Colás got the nod.

The right field storyline has been ongoing since the beginning of the offseason. Eloy Jiménez also wants to play in right field and voiced his desire to play less designated hitter and more outfield. Andrew Benintendi stole his everyday spot in left field away from him.

It'll be interesting to follow how Grifol sends them out each game.

