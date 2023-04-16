White Sox, Orioles Series Finale Start in Rain Delay

White Sox-Orioles series finale delayed due to rain originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox announced that Sunday’s series finale against the Orioles will be delayed due to rain. First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field. The team did not offer a new projected start time for the game.

The White Sox and Orioles split the first two games of the series, so Sunday will be the rubber band match between the two teams.

Dylan Cease will start for the White Sox, while Grayson Rodriguez will take the bump for the O’s.

Here’s the rest of the White Sox lineup for Sunday’s game:

The White Sox have not yet won a series this season, so they’ll hope to break that trend whenever they start play on Sunday.

