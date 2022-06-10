White Sox Option Gavin Sheets to Charlotte, Recall Pitcher Lambert

White Sox option Sheets to Charlotte, recall pitcher Lambert originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox optioned Gavin Sheets to Triple-A Charlotte while pitcher Jimmy Lambert re-joins the team in time for this weekend's opener against Texas, the team announced Friday on Twitter.

Prior to tonight’s series opener vs. Texas, the #WhiteSox optioned infielder/outfielder Gavin Sheets to Class AAA Charlotte and recalled right-handed pitcher Jimmy Lambert from Charlotte. — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) June 10, 2022

Sheets' move comes on the wake of a three-game series against the Los Angeles Dodgers where he had one hit in six at-bats. Overall, Sheets, a spot starter who has mostly split time as an outfielder and designated hitter, is hitting .204/.268/.328 over 137 at-bats in 44 appearances in 2022, his second year of Major League action.

Lambert returns to the Majors from Charlotte, the right-handed pitcher has appeared in nine games for the Sox dating back to 2020. In his three appearances in 2022, Lambert has seven strikeouts in seven innings with an ERA of 5.14 and an 0-2 record.

The Sox return to action tonight against the Rangers, first pitch is 7:10 p.m. at Guaranteed Rate Field.

