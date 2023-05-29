White Sox Officially Activate Liam Hendriks From IL

White Sox officially activate Liam Hendriks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Chicago White Sox have made it official, activating closer Liam Hendriks from the injured list after his battle against cancer delayed the start of his season.

Hendriks, who was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma earlier this year, has been throwing bullpen sessions and recently went on a rehab assignment for the White Sox, but now he will return to the team’s bullpen in the hopes of helping to push the team after their early-season struggles.

To make room for Hendriks on the active roster, the White Sox placed pitcher Jimmy Lambert on the injured list with right-ankle inflammation.

Hendriks had 37 saves for the White Sox last season, striking out 85 batters and walking 16 in 57.2 innings of work. He posted a WHIP of 1.04, and was named to the American League All-Star team for the third time in four seasons.

In 127 appearances with the White Sox, Hendriks has a 12-7 record with a 2.66 ERA and 75 saves.

Hendriks will be available to pitch Monday night for the White Sox as they open their three-game series against the Los Angeles Angels.

