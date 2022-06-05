White Sox Offense Breaks Through in Tampa With Explosive Early Innings

White Sox offense breaks through with rare early burst originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Multiple run innings have not come easy for the White Sox this season. For the first time all season, the White Sox scored multiple runs in the first two innings on Sunday.

The early offensive outburst gave the Sox a lead the Tampa Bay Rays wouldn't be able to overcome, despite a late rally. Sunday's 6-5 win give the Sox a series win for the first time in two weeks.

Andrew Vaughn got the offense going with a double in the first inning. Jake Burger, Saturday's hero, scored two runs on a double. Yasmani Grandal drove in two more runs on a single and the Sox jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first inning. Rays starter Ryan Yarbrough nearly saw the Sox' entire lineup in the inning, getting the third and final out against the eighth Sox batter he faced.

The offensive onslaught extended into the second inning with another pair of runs, pushing the lead to 6-0. Vaughn drove in a run on his second double of the day and Luis Robert drove in Vaughn on a single. Burger also hit his second double of the game in the second inning. Yarbrough loaded the bases in the bottom of the second and exited the game. Yarbrough allowed eight hits and six earned runs in 1.2 innings.

The Rays responded with a late-game rally that included a four-run sixth inning of their own, but the White Sox held on behind six innings of pitching from Lucas Giolito and three innings of relief that yielded only one hit between Aaron Bummer, Kendall Graveman and Liam Hendriks.

The White Sox’s offensive struggles in the first two months of this season show in their lack of runs per game. Before Sunday, the White Sox only scored six or more runs in a game six times. In this seventh occasion, the White Sox also compiled 16 hits spread across eight batters.

The team scored four runs in an inning two other times in 2022, the first in an early April 10-1 win against the Detroit Tigers followed by a 6-4 win against the Seattle Mariners a few days later.

