White Sox Notorious for Crushing Pitchers Making Their MLB Debut

White Sox notorious for crushing pitchers in their MLB debut

The odds are already in the White Sox' favor to tack on another win to their current two-game win streak.

The team is notorious for smashing pitchers who are making their MLB debut. The Rangers called on Cole Ragans to take the mound on Thursday against the Sox, who is making his first start as a major league pitcher.

Since 2018, the White Sox own an 11-3 record against pitchers making their debut. They score 5.93 runs per game on average and bat .264 at the plate. The team has also hit 26 home runs off of debut pitchers, which is crucial for the White Sox. The White Sox have a winning record while hitting at least one home run in a game this season.

White Sox facing Cole Ragans tonight...making his MLB Debut. That has worked out pretty well for the Sox since 2018. #GamePrep pic.twitter.com/8ONulVU819 — Chris Withers (@ChrisWithersTV) August 4, 2022

Ragans has been in the Rangers' farm system since 2016, when he was taken with the 30th overall pick in the draft. This season, he's played with the Rangers' Double-A and Triple-A affiliates.

In Double-A this season, he's recorded a 5-3 record from 10 starts. He holds a 2.81 ERA and a 1.17 WHIP, striking out 65 batters and walking 19. In Triple-A, he has a 3-2 record from eight starts. He holds a 3.32 ERA and 1.06 WHIP. He's struck out 48 batters and walked 12 on that level.

The Sox are coming off two-straight wins over the Kansas City Royals at home. They've won back-to-back series as they head into a four-game stretch in Texas. The team is two games back on the Minnesota Twins and one game behind the Cleveland Guardians in the AL Central.

