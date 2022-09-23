White Sox Minor League Pitcher Suspended for Violating Drug Program

Sox minors pitcher suspended for violating drug program originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Major League Baseball announced White Sox minor league pitcher Jendersson Caraballo has been suspended 60 games without pay for violating baseball's drug prevention and treatment program.

Caraballo, 22, tested positive for Stanozolol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of the program. His suspension is effective at the start of his 2023 season.

Caraballo, who's on the Dominican Summer League White Sox roster, has not pitched since 2019. He's made 19 career appearances (15 starts) in the minors since the White Sox signed him in 2016.

MLB also announced the suspensions of Twins minor league pitcher Melvi Acosta (80 games) and Brewers minor league pitcher Braudin Ciprian (60) for testing positive for Stanozolol.

