White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 9, 2022

Norge Vera makes his first start for the #Ballers.2.2 IP, 2H, 1BB, and 3 K’s.Everybody has been waiting for this one, so this is a long video, but you get to see what he’s bringing to the table.He got up to 98MPH in the start, but generally sat 94-95.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/V3oT9E3W6E