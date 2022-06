White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 8, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lance Lynn pitched in another rehab start, but the results were not according to plan. Erick Hernandez kept up his hot start in the Dominican Summer League, Matthew Thompson and Cristian Mena both pitch gems, and Colson Montgomery extended his on base streak to 21 games.

All of that and more on last night’s minor league recap.

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (20-36)

• Mark Payton (LF): 3-for-4, 3 R, RBI, 2 BB

• Adam Haseley (CF): 3-for-4, 4 R, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K

• Carlos Perez (DH): 2-for-5, R, 4 RBI

• Yolbert Sanchez (SS): 2-for-6, R, 2 RBI

• Romy Gonzalez (3B): 2-for-4, 2 R, RBI, 2 BB

• Seby Zavala (C): 2-for-5, RBI, K

• Micker Adolfo (RF): 1-for-5, 2 R, K

• Lance Lynn (SP): 3.0 IP, 8 H, 6 ER, 1 BB, 3 Ks

- 77 Pitches, 55 Strikes

• Brandon Finnegan (RP): 1.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 15, Louisville Bats 14 | Box Score

Back-to-back doubles to start the game! Mark Payton starts it, Adam Haseley drives him in! 1-0 Knights! pic.twitter.com/nI7DorsD1e — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 9, 2022

Second DOUBLE of the game for Mark Payton! This one scores Zach Remillard to give us a 3-2 lead! pic.twitter.com/LGmDGpqjUC — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 9, 2022

Touchdown! 🏈⚾️



We score our 14th run of the game thanks to an RBI single by Carlos Pérezin the 10th! pic.twitter.com/w7U38QP825 — Charlotte Knights (@KnightsBaseball) June 9, 2022

Double-A Birmingham Barons (19-33)

• Suspended in the bottom of the 3rd due to rain

🚨 Tonight's game has been suspended due to rain. The game will be resumed as part of a doubleheader tomorrow beginning at 4:30 p.m. Gates will open at 4:15 p.m. Game 2 will be seven innings with a 30-minute break between games. 🚨 https://t.co/nv9vV0Es0P — Birmingham Barons (@BhamBarons) June 9, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (27-25)

• Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-4, HR (5): RBI, R, K

• Oscar Colas (CF): 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, K

• Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-3, BB

• Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, HR (5), 2 RBI, R

• Tyler Osik (DH): 2-for-4, 2 K

• Luis Moncada (SP): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

- 79 Pitches, 42 Strikes

• Everhett Hazelwood (RP): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

• Trey Jeans (RP): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2 | Box Score

Trey Jeans in relief of Hazelwood gets his first K by instilling fear in the batter with his icy stare.He then proceeded to strike out the side in the 9th for his 2nd Save on the year.#Dash win 3-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rH6CdzeR8y — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

Everhett Hazelwood with 2.2 scoreless IP taking over for Moncada.He allowed an inherited runner to score on a sac fly, but he only allows 1 H and 1 BB to go with his 4 K’s to get the win.#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/WnAAT7hWed — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (28-25)

• Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-3, R, BB, 2 Ks

• Moises Castillo (SS): 2-for-4, R, BB, K

• Oscar Colas (CF): 3-for-5, R, 2 RBI, K

• Bryan Ramos (3B): 2-for-4, 2 RBI, K

• Matthew Thompson (SP): 6.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 8 Ks

- 70 Pitches, 49 Strikes

• Isaiah Carranza (RP): 1.o IP, 3 H, 3 ER, 0 BB, 2Ks

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 4, Grasshoppers 3 | Box Score

A WALK OFF WIN FOR THE HOGS!



We’ll see you back here tomorrow for Meme Night, @LowesFoods Thirsty Thursday and Pups in the Park presented by @TitosVodka pic.twitter.com/236iE1DVnt — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 9, 2022

Tatum with the hose piece!🙌



Hoppers 0 | Hogs 0 pic.twitter.com/4ct6adumaT — Winston-Salem Dash (@WSDashBaseball) June 9, 2022

Oscar Colas floats a single.Goose scores and Duke is too quick.Another walk off winner.#Dash win 4-3.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/FGc1SUcAzN — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2022

Bryan Ramos rips a single to score Castillo and Colas.#Dash trail 3-2 headed to the 9th.👀 #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/LvsVgqzDjI — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (21-32)

• Wes Kath (3B): 0-for-5, 3 Ks

• Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-3, BB, K

• DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-4, 3 Ks

• Keegan Fish (C): 0-for-2, 2 BBs, 2Ks

• Cristian Mena (SP): 6.0 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 8 Ks

- 79 Pitches, 52 Strikes

• Haylen Green (RP): 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 Ks

FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 1, Down East Wood Ducks 2 | Box Score

Cristian Mena : 6.0 IP 4H 0R 0BB 8K’s. 52 of 79 for strikes.#Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/vPSzV5MG87 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2022

Wes Kath and Colson Montgomery playing anything you can do I can do better. #Ballers #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/heCm9Jgvzo — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 9, 2022

Dominican Summer League (DSL) White Sox (3-0)

• Guillermo Rodriguez (2B): 1-for-4, RBI, K

• Erick Hernandez (CF): 2-for-3, 3B

• Randel Mondesi (LF): 2-for-4, HR

• Carlos Jimenez (1B): 1-for-3, 3B, R, RBI, K, BB

• Jeremy Gonzalez (SP): 4.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 3 K

• Jorge Ferrer (RP): 3.0 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 3 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 5, DSL BAL Black 0 | Box Score

Erick Hernandez the Sox prospect that gets the irresponsible Juan Soto comps was 2-3 for the DSL White Sox today. The 17 YO is 4-7 with a triple and a SB in his first two games. — Daniel Victor (@slydanno70) June 9, 2022

Editor's Note: "Minor League Farm Report: June 8, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.

