White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 7, 2022

Colson Montgomery launched another home run, Erick Hernandez made his White Sox debut, and Oscar Colas had two doubles on the day.

This and more on last night's minor league recap.

Minor League Statistics

• Triple-A Charlotte Statistics

• Double-A Birmingham Statistics

• High-A Winston-Salem Statistics

• Low-A Kannapolis Statistics

Triple-A Charlotte Knights (19-36)

• Romy Gonzalez (SS): 0-for-5, 3 K

• Eloy Jimenez (LF): 1-for-2

• Micker Adolfo (PH-LF): 1-for-3, HR (5), RBI, R, K

• Yolbert Sanchez (2B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

• Yermin Mercedes (1B): 1-for-1, R, 3 BB

• Adam Haseley (CF): 0-for-1, 2 RBI, 2 BB, K

• Jimmy Lambert (SP): 2.0 IP, 6 H, 4 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

- 42 Pitches, 33 Strikes

• Kyle Kubat (RP): 3.0 IP, 1 H, 1 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

FINAL: Charlotte Knights 3, Louisville Bats 7 | Box Score

Double-A Birmingham Barons (19-33)

• Jose Rodriguez (2B): 1-for-4

• Tyler Neslony (DH): 1-for-4, 2B, RBI, K

• Lenyn Sosa (SS): 1-for-4

• DJ Burt (3B): 1-for-3, K

• Jason Bilous (SP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 5 ER, 4 BB, 6 K

- 71 Pitches, 38 Strikes

• Garrett Davila (RP): 3.0 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 3 BB, 1 K

FINAL: Barons 1, Pensacola Blue Wahoos 10 | Box Score

High-A Winston-Salem Dash (27-25)

• Duke Ellis (LF): 1-for-4, HR (5): RBI, R, K

• Oscar Colas (CF): 2-for-4, 2 2B, R, K

• Bryan Ramos (3B): 0-for-3, BB

• Luis Mieses (RF): 1-for-4, HR (5), 2 RBI, R

• Tyler Osik (DH): 2-for-4, 2 K

• Luis Moncada (SP): 4.0 IP, 3 H, 1 ER, 4 BB, 3 K

- 79 Pitches, 42 Strikes

• Everhett Hazelwood (RP): 2.2 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 4 K (WIN)

• Trey Jeans (RP): 2.1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 4 K

FINAL: Winston-Salem Dash 3, Greensboro Grasshoppers 2 | Box Score

Trey Jeans in relief of Hazelwood gets his first K by instilling fear in the batter with his icy stare.He then proceeded to strike out the side in the 9th for his 2nd Save on the year.#Dash win 3-2. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/rH6CdzeR8y — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

Everhett Hazelwood with 2.2 scoreless IP taking over for Moncada.He allowed an inherited runner to score on a sac fly, but he only allows 1 H and 1 BB to go with his 4 K’s to get the win.#Dash #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/WnAAT7hWed — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

Low-A Kannapolis Ballers (21-31)

• Wilber Sanchez (2B): 1-for-4, 2B, R, K

• Wes Kath (3B): 1-for-4, 2 K

• Colson Montgomery (SS): 1-for-4, HR (4), 2 RBI, R, K

• DJ Gladney (RF): 1-for-3, HR (9), 2 RBI, R, K

• Benyamin Bailey (LF): 1-for-3, HR (2), 2 RBI, R

• Tommy Sommer (SP): 4.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 BB, 7 K

- 89 Pitches, 55 Strikes

• Chase Plymell (RP): 4.1 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 6 K (WIN)

FINAL: Kannapolis Cannon Ballers 6, Down East Wood Ducks 0 | Box Score

Chase Plymell came out of the bullpen for the #Ballers after Sommer exits.He fills up the strike zone throwing 38 of 51 for strikes.He pitches the rest of the game and gets the W, allowing 2H and 0R’s. He stymies the Wood Ducks with 6 K’s. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/bsJEOO42j4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

2021 10th rd selection out of Indiana, Tommy Sommer, made his 10th start of 2022 for the #Ballers tonight. He goes 4.2 surrendering 2H and 3BB, but K’s 7 and allows 0 runs.55 of 89 for strikes. #WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/p58G7cYKf4 — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

Took until the 8th inning, but Colson Montgomery extends his on base streak to 20 games.He hammers this pitch over the wall in right center.Beard scores, and the #Ballers win 6-0.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/IkvJyTjr5s — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

After some deliberation DJ Gladney is awarded his 9th HR on the year.#Ballers up 2-0.#WhiteSox pic.twitter.com/VGkHQfjqPQ — White Sox Daily (@dailywhitesox) June 8, 2022

Arizona Complex League (ACL) White Sox (1-1)

• Luis Pineda (DH): 3-for-3, 2 R, BB

• Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-3, R, BB, K

• Layant Tapia (SS): 1-for-4, 3B, 2 RBI, K

• Dario Borrero (1B): 1-for-4, RBI, 2 K

• Dylan Burns (SP): 5.0 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 0 BB, 5 K

• Homer Cruz (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K (WIN)

• Erick Bello (RP): 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K (SAVE)

FINAL: ACL White Sox 3, ACL Mariners 2 | Box Score

Dominican Summer League (DSL) White Sox (2-0)

• Guillermo Rodriguez (2B): 2-for-5, R

• Erick Hernandez (CF): 2-for-4, RBI, R, BB, K

- MLB Pipeline #28 International Prospect

• Arxy Hernandez (3B): 2-for-2, 2B, 2 RBI, R, BB

• Randel Mondesi (LF): 2-for-4, 2B, 3B, 3 RBI, R

• Jose Rodriguez (SP): 0.2 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 0 K

• Daniel Gonzalez (RP): 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 2 BB, 4 K

• Oriel Castro (RP): 2.1 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 5 K

FINAL: DSL White Sox 7, DSL KC Stewart 6 | Box Score

Erick Hernandez in his professional debut in the Dominican Summer League: 2/4, 1 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K, 1 SB.



He was https://t.co/ltSJoFrWoH’s 28th ranked international prospect this past signing period. Not bad kid.#WhiteSox #changethegame — Michael Suareo (@MSuareo) June 7, 2022

The ACL #WhiteSox are down 4-0 in the desert and the squad will have a very tough time scoring runs. One interesting note: it appears that Dominican outfielder Anderson Comas has transitioned to the mound. He’s available out of the bullpen. — James Fox (@JamesFox917) June 7, 2022

