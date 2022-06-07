White Sox Minor League Farm Report: June 6, 2022 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago
Most of the White Sox' minor league affiliates were off this evening, but the Arizona Complex League and Dominican Summer League both played their first games tonight!
Be sure to check out our DSL and ACL preview article so you can get the full scoop on the names to know as these leagues get under way!
**Charlotte Knights, Birmingham Barons, Winston-Salem Dash, and Kannapolis Cannon Ballers all off.**
Arizona Complex League (ACL) White Sox (0-1)
• Cameron Butler (CF): 1-for-4, 3B, R, 2 K
• Javier Mora (2B): 1-for-4, HR (1), 2 RBI, R, K
• Johnabiell Laureano (RF): 1-for-2, 2 BB, K
• Elijah Tatis (3B): 0-for-4, 4 K
• Manuel Veloz (SP): 4.0 IP, 7 H, 6 ER, 3 BB, 2 K
• Anderson Comas (RP): 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 1 K
FINAL: ACL White Sox 2, ACL Mariners 8 | Box Score
Dominican Summer League (DSL) White Sox (1-0)
• Guillermo Rodriguez (SS): 2-for-4, RBI, R
• Ryan Burrowes (2B): 2-for-4, 2B, 3 RBI, R
• Arxy Hernandez (3B): 2-for-4, RBI, BB, K
• Godwin Bennett (RF): 1-for-3, RBI, 2 BB, 2 K
• Roberth Gutierrez (1B): 1-for-2, 3 R, 2 BB, K
• Leandro Alsinois (CF): 1-for-4, RBI, R, K
• Gabriel Rodriguez (SP): 4.0 IP, 5 H, 1 ER, 3 BB, 5 K
• Frankeli Arias (RP): 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 0 BB, 2 K
• Jose Mendoza (RP): 1.2 IP, 0 H, 0 ER, 1 BB, 1 K
FINAL: DSL White Sox 9, DSL Giants Orange 5 | Box Score
Editor's Note: "Minor League Farm Report: June 6, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th.