White Sox' Mike Clevinger Holds Astros Scoreless in First Start

Clevinger dialed up to '150% ' in scoreless White Sox start originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

When the White Sox signed Mike Clevinger to a one-year, $8 million deal this offseason they were betting that he still had something left in the tank after missing all of 2021 and putting together an underwhelming 2022 campaign. There wasn’t too much pressure for Clevinger to be great, since the rotation already had a strong group with Dylan Cease, Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito and Michael Kopech. But if Clevinger could return to the form that made him a dominant pitcher in Cleveland, he wouldn’t just round out that rotation, he’d make them one of the most fearsome units in the game.

After just one start, it looks like that bet may pay off.

Clevinger continued an early trend of strong White Sox starts by throwing five innings of scoreless ball on Sunday, even though it wasn’t easy. He was wild early in the game, and surrendered three hits and three walks throughout the afternoon. But Clevinger managed to work his way out of jams every time and came away unscathed. His eight strikeouts helped immensely. None was bigger than David Hensley’s first-inning strikeout, which stranded two Astros on base and seemed to help Clevinger settle into the game more.

“He made the pitch every time he needed to make one,” said manager Pedro Grifol. “Just kept competing. He did a great job today giving us five (innings).”

The White Sox will need Clevinger to pitch more than five innings moving forward. For as good as the starters have been to start the season, the relievers have struggled. Through the first four games of the year, the bullpen has an ugly 8.25 ERA with an erratic 11K/10BB ration.

“I think getting in those jams, it was going a little bit too much,” Clevinger said via Daryl Van Schouwen. “I like to live at 110%, but I was trying to push for like 150% on some of those pitches.”

With the first start excitement out of the way, the White Sox will hope Clevinger can reel it in a bit more, get into fewer jams, and deliver even more scoreless innings.

