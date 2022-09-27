White Sox' Michael Kopech Unlikely to Pitch Again This Season

White Sox’ Kopech unlikely to pitch again this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Kopech’s 2022 season appears to be over.

Kopech, who’s currently on the injured list with right shoulder inflammation, is unlikely to pitch in the White Sox’ final week of games, acting manager Miguel Cairo indicated Tuesday.

“It’s only nine games,” Cairo told reporters in Minnesota. “Why push it when it’s something to do with your shoulder, or anything? He did his job for the year. He threw a lot of innings. He did a super job.”

Kopech went on the 15-day IL Sept. 7 with the shoulder issue. He’s thrown 119 1/3 innings, his most in the big leagues and third-most professionally, in his first full season in the White Sox rotation.

General manager Rick Hahn said over the weekend Kopech’s shoulder is doing well and “everything is progressing nicely along those lines.”

The right-hander is also dealing with a cyst in his right knee that will be addressed in the offseason, according to Hahn.

“There has been some discussion about the appropriate time to have that cyst removed so in the future it’s not going to flare up as it did unexpectedly this year,” Hahn said Saturday. “That’s where we are right now.

“The shoulder is good. At some point we are probably going to address the knee and send him into the offseason ready for next year without restrictions.”

Kopech made 25 starts this season, tied for his most at any pro level, and went 5-9 with a 3.54 ERA and 105 strikeouts.

