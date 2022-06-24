White Sox' Michael Kopech Shares How Fatherhood Has Changed Him

How fatherhood has changed Kopech as person and player originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

In his first full season as a starting pitcher, Michael Kopech is a different type of player than he was when the White Sox traded for him in 2016. He’s no longer the fireballer who routinely touches triple digits on the speed gun. Rather than a thrower, he’s a more mature pitcher. And he’s a more mature man, too.

One reason he’s more mature now, is probably the same reason that most people mature. He’s grown up. He’s experienced more, and learned from those experiences. But another big reason is that he’s become a dad.

Kopech welcomed his second child into the world last month, and as his family grew, his perspectives and priorities changed.

“Everything you do is hoping to put your family in a good position,” Kopech said. “When you come home they’re happy to see you everyday. You can kind of flush everything that’s going on outside of the family home. So everything’s been great. It’s been a lot of fun, so far.”

Balancing the rigors and demands of being a professional athlete with the responsibilities required to be a new father is difficult. But things are a little easier for Kopech, in part because he’s got a “low maintenance” baby, but also because his girlfriend has been able to handle the extra load when the White Sox are on the road.

“It’s been a blessing to be honest,” Kopech said. “He sleeps like a rock right now. Mom has been great… My girlfriend’s been amazing through this whole process. Through pregnancy, and then since having the baby she’s been able to take on a heavier load than I think most women would expect to do. I’ve been very grateful for her, and she’s definitely made it easier.”

Kopech obviously enjoys being a dad, and he’s cognizant of the ways fatherhood has changed him, both as a person and a player. There’s not one major lifestyle change that Kopech has embraced on his path to self-actualization. Instead, there is a series of small things that build better habits, and help Kopech be a better role model to his children.

“I don’t necessarily just sit back and watch TV at night, and eat junk food, or whatever,” Kopech said. “We try to be a little bit more deliberate with our nightly routine. So we make sure we’re staying on top of things, like chores and stuff… just making sure that we’re taking care of everything we need to take care of, in order to keep the house orderly, so they see that when they’re able to understand it.”

That, in turn, has led Kopech to take things more seriously, both on and off the field. He’s become more introspective, as well.

“I’ve thought about how I’m carrying myself as a man and as a professional, because ultimately I want to set that example for them. And that’s not just necessarily for them, it’s for myself as well. I want to be a man that they can be proud of. So, yeah, I think it’s helped me self-reflect a lot more and make sure that I’m being the person, the man, and the professional that I think that they would look up to one day.”

