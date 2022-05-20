White Sox' Michael Kopech Returns From Paternity Leave

Michael Kopech returns from paternity leave originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox have returned Michael Kopech from paternity leave. Kopech left the team on Tuesday so he could be present for the birth of his child.

Kopech last pitched on Sunday, but isn't scheduled to start on Friday. If Tony La Russa opts to throw Johnny Cueto on Saturday, Kopech would get even more rest, too. That’s been a plan for the White Sox all year, since Kopech hasn’t worked full time as a starter since 2018.

Kopech welcomed another child into the world last year.

To make room for Kopech on the roster, the Sox optioned reliever Ryan Burr to Triple-A Charlotte.

