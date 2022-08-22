White Sox' Michael Kopech Leaves Game in First Inning With Injury

Michael Kopech leaves game in first inning with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Kopech left Monday's White Sox game against the Kansas City Royals in the first inning with left knee soreness, according to the team.

Kopech experienced visible discomfort during warm-ups on the mound before facing the Royals' first batter. After a brief congregation with pitching coach Ethan Katz, Kopech gave it a shot.

Yet, after facing four batters, he loaded the bases and recorded zero outs. He pitched 19 pitches, nine of which were strikes.

Kopech has dealt with a knee injury for some time this season. Back on June 12, he exited a game with inflammation in the same knee. He got fluid drained from the knee and returned imminently to the rotation without needing time on the injured list.

After the first inning, Kopech is stuck with allowing one hit, four earned runs and two walks.

