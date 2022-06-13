White Sox' Michael Kopech Injury May Not Be Serious, Could Start Vs. Astros

La Russa: Michael Kopech may start this weekend originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox are hopeful they’ve avoided a major injury with Michael Kopech, and there’s even a chance he can start next Sunday at the Houston Astros.

Kopech left this Sunday’s start in the first inning, after only 13 pitches. The team removed fluid from Kopech’s knee, and now Tony La Russa says he’s feeling much better.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

“He’ll throw a bullpen and decide if he can pitch this weekend,” La Russa said. “Yesterday, I thought he was done. Then when the game was over he said, ‘Wait a minute, there may be a chance.’ Now based on him realizing once it drained fluid, what caused the problem, we’re slightly optimistic.”

The White Sox made a series of roster moves on Monday, including activating Lance Lynn from the 60-Day IL and placing Yasmani Grandal on the 10-Day IL, but Kopech was not among those moves.

Kopech has been the team’s most effective starter this season, with a 1.92 ERA and 0.93 WHIP. He’s thrown the third-most innings so far, at 51.2.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.