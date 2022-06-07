White Sox' Michael Kopech Continues to Shine Against Elite Teams

Michael Kopech continues to shine against elite teams originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox manager Tony La Russa didn't mince words when asked Tuesday afternoon what separates Michael Kopech from other starters around baseball.

"He sets himself apart by the talent," La Russa said. "When it's all together, it's no fun to hit."

That was on full display in the club's ensuing 4-0 victory over the Dodgers, who entered play with the third-best record (35-19) and most prolific offense (5.37 runs per game) in baseball. Kopech dazzled, tossing six shutout innings, amassing a season-high eight strikeouts and allowing just two baserunners — one hit and one walk — in the effort.

Better yet, Tuesday's performance lowered Kopech's ERA against current first-place teams — he's compiled four starts against the Twins, Yankees (twice) and Dodgers — to 1.13 so far this season.

"He rises to the occasion," La Russa said of his success against elite competition. "Quality hitters taking quality at-bats. Outstanding."

Added Kopech, when presented with La Russa's praise: "I think I've been very fortunate to have that be the truth so far. I try to prove something to myself every time I go out there, and if that portrays itself as rising to the occasion, then that's because I'm doing it for myself. I'm happy with the results that I've had."

Michael Kopech against first place teams this season.

Twins: 5 IP 3 H 0 ER

Yankees: 6 IP 1 H 3 ER

Yankees: 7 IP 1 H 0 ER

Dodgers: 6 IP 1 H 0 ER

It should also be noted that Kopech's gem against the Dodgers followed his worst outing of the season on June 1 in Toronto, when he allowed five runs in just three innings of work. Postgame Tuesday, he credited himself for the bounceback while also acknowledging he wasn't diligent enough in his preparation and focus against the Blue Jays.

That speaks to the laundry list of admirable qualities La Russa cited when talking about Kopech before Tuesday's outing: His work ethic, his heart, his ability to hold himself accountable.

His humility was also on display when asked the level of pride he takes in his season ERA dipping to 1.94.

"To be honest I've tried to not look at my stats the entire year," he said. "My dad was telling me that my stats were good a couple of weeks ago. I said 'Dad, listen, I don't want to talk about this.' So with all due respect, I'm going to say the same to you."

Still, those numbers against top-tier clubs could bode well for the White Sox if they are able to indeed turn their season around and thrust themselves back into the playoff picture.

"For what could be possible down the road is why there is that 'rise to the occasion' mantra," Kopech said. "I think we want to beat these guys at the end of the season in October. Obviously we've got to get there first."

