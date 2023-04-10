White Sox' Michael Kopech Bounces Back After Pitch-Tipping, Benches Clear

Kopech bounces back after pitch-tipping, benches clear originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Michael Kopech opened up his 2023 season with a horrific, head-scratching start to the season against the San Francisco Giants during the White Sox home opener.

It wasn't the fact that he allowed seven earned runs in 4.2 innings pitched, even though the output 13.50 ERA is wildly uncharacteristic of a starter. The head-scratching part came during the fifth inning when the Giants hit four home runs over five batters against Kopech.

How did this happen?

After the game, concerns drew of Kopech potentially tipping his pitches to batters. In layman's terms, Kopech might have been hinting at the pitches he planned to throw with his body language on the mound.

A popular baseball YouTube channel, Jomboy Media, produced a video on Sunday outlining the possible hints Kopech gave to opposing batters. It's an informative and entertaining video. Definitely recommend the watch.

The Giants figured out that Kopech was tipping his pitches and hit four homers in one inning, a breakdown pic.twitter.com/oLi5dZE7zI — Jomboy (@Jomboy_) April 10, 2023

The video points to Kopech's glove positioning as a potential tell that Giants' batters could have picked up on. When Kopech prepared to throw a curveball, he would flare his glove up. During any other pitch, his glove would rest on his hand.

Only one of the four home runs came off his curveball. Though if Giants batters knew the tip, they could guess a fastball, changeup, or slider was coming when his glove wasn't flared. It's not a clear-cut answer, but still, a potential reason for a confusing situation for Kopech.

On Sunday, during his subsequent start following the Giants' blunder, Kopech didn't give out any secrets. He allowed one earned run through six innings against the scorching hot Pirates, who came into their series against the White Sox having swept the Boston Red Sox on the road.

Even after a benches-clearing outburst in the sixth inning that saw Kopech grow agitated and hysterical in the mix of players, he regained his composure. He got Carlos Santana to ground into a fielder's choice and struck out Ji-Man Choi to evade chaos from the hectic inning. Not an easy thing to do, especially when disrupting his rhythm and dealing with two baserunners.

"The nerves are going and the adrenaline is pumping,’’ Kopech said to Daryl Van Schouwen. ‘‘It’s tough to get yourself back down to earth again.’"

In the end, Kopech got the job done. He got through the benchmark six innings and gave his team a chance to win. The bats weren't there to piggyback off his performance, as the Sox lost, 1-0. But the production was visible for Kopech. That type of game was rare for him last season.

Kopech came into this year with residual question marks from last season surrounding his ability to be a full-time starter. He was injured on various occasions in 2022, struggling with a knee ailment he received surgery on after the season.

Still, he has a ways to go this season before proving he's capable of being an asset as a starter on the mound. But games like Sunday's help give Pedro Grifol and the White Sox faith he can become what they expect of his potential.

"Extremely pleased with Kopech and the way he went about it, not only prior to that sixth inning altercation, but even after," Grifol said after the game. "The way he was able to compose himself and get through that inning was really important."

