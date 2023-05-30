White Sox May Get Mike Clevinger, Elvis Andrus Back by End of Week

Clevinger, Andrus could return by end of week originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox could receive some reinforcements by the end of the week. When speaking to reporters on Monday, Rick Hahn revealed that both Elvis Andrus and Mike Clevinger could be activated from the Injured List at some point during the course of the team’s current homestand. That homestand concludes on Sunday against the Tigers.

Andrus is currently on a rehab assignment and “doing well” as he works through a strained left oblique muscle. Meanwhile Clevinger was in Chicago throwing a simulated game on Monday as he tries to return from right wrist inflammation.

Clevinger missed two starts on the IL and the White Sox lost both of those games, 3-0 and 7-3. Clevinger has had an up-and-down season as the fifth White Sox starter. He’s thrown 47.1 innings over nine starts and has a 4.56 ERA and a 1.458 WHIP. The ERA and WHIP are Clevinger’s worst since his rookie season in 2016.

Andrus hasn’t played since May 12. The White Sox signed him to a one-year deal to start at second baseー a position he’d never played in his previous 14 years of MLB experienceー after he came in and played well towards the end of the 2022 season. But Andrus has struggled at the plate this year, slashing .201/.280/.254.

