White Sox' Matt Foster Undergoes Successful Tommy John Surgery

The White Sox announced right-handed reliever Matt Foster underwent successful Tommy John surgery, according to Scott Merkin.

Foster, 27, has been in the White Sox system since 2016. He's pitched in 108 games up in the majors, going for 112.2 innings. In his major league career, he holds a 4.39 ERA and 1.251 WHIP.

The White Sox acquired him in the 20th round of the 2016 MLB draft.

Garrett Crochet, a left-handed reliever for the Sox, underwent the same surgery last season, missing the entirety of the 2022 season. He is still recovering from his successful surgery and hopes to return in May.

Foster went on the 15-day injured list to start the season with a flexor strain. The White Sox moved him to the 60-day injured list last week.

