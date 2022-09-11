White Sox Manager Tony La Russa Had a Pacemaker Inserted in His Heart Via Report

Report: TLR had a pacemaker inserted in his heart originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Tony La Russa confirmed he had a pacemaker inserted in his heart, according to Janie McCauley.

White Sox manager Tony La Russa confirms to me he had a pacemaker inserted for his heart. He is grateful for having undergone a relatively "simple" procedure and is coming along well, working to regain his strength. It's unclear when he'll be ready to manage again. — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) September 11, 2022

He told reporters earlier on Sunday he is "uncertain" when he will return to the dugout because of his condition. He is awaiting information from "experts" on when he will be able to return to the White Sox.

La Russa left the team on Aug. 30 with an "undisclosed medical condition" that was later found out to be a heart issue. After undergoing an evaluation in Chicago, La Russa flew to Arizona to visit his doctors and have a pacemaker inserted.

It was reported La Russa was "getting better" and he planned to return to the dugout "early next week," signifying a possibility to return for their weekday series against the Colorado Rockies. However, now his return doesn't seem imminent, based on La Russa's interview.

Bench coach Miguel Cairo stepped up as acting manager to lead the clubhouse during La Russa's departure. Since then, the Sox are 9-3, snatching four series wins under Cairo's lead.

"I'm here today flying back with them, off tomorrow, and we'll see what they say," La Russa said. "I don't plan to be in uniform until they say it's time to be in uniform.

