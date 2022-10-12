White Sox Manager: Astros' Joe Espada to Interview for Job

White Sox to interview Astros' Espada for manager job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The White Sox will interview Astros bench coach Joe Espada for their managerial opening, according to multiple reports.

The New York Post's Jon Heyman and ESPN's Jesse Rogers reported the White Sox will interview Espada Wednesday in Houston. According to Heyman, Espada also will interview for the Marlins' manager job Wednesday.

Rogers reported the Sox have also reached out to Braves third base coach and former Rangers manager Ron Washington.

The White Sox are interviewing Astros bench coach Joe Espada in person today in Houston. They've also reached out to Braves third base coach Ron Washington, among others. @JonHeyman first tweeted Sox/Espada interview today. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) October 12, 2022

Astros bench coach Joe Espada will also interview for manager with White Sox today. Split doubleheader of sorts for hot manager candidate, who has Marlins interview today, too. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) October 12, 2022

Espada is a longtime big-league coach who has served as Houston's bench coach since 2018, a stretch the Astros have played in two World Series.

Previously he was third base coach with the Marlins (2010-13) and Yankees (2015-17) and has been a popular managerial candidate in recent years — interviewing with teams including the Cubs, Giants, A's and Mets.

General manager Rick Hahn outlined some of the attributes the White Sox seek in their next manager last week, including "recent experience in the dugout with an organization that has contended for championships."

Hahn noted that desire for championship experience did not necessarily have to come as manager, as the Espada news exhibits.

Hahn also said last week the White Sox will interview bench coach Miguel Cairo after the job did he as acting manager in Tony La Russa's health-related absence at the end of the 2022 season.

