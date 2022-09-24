White Sox Luis Robert's 2022 Season Is Over as CF Heads to IL

White Sox shut down Robert, place CF on injured list originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert’s 2022 season is over, White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said, after the center fielder landed on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a sprained left wrist.

“Given the fact the discomfort seems to be persisting — I think you’ve all seen it as various at-bats and games have gone on,” Hahn said, “and the way games have played out over the past week, we feel it’s better just to shut him down at this point and get him completely healthy which is expected to occur with the passage of time.”

Robert has been playing through a nagging left wrist/hand injury since initially hurting it on a slide in early August. He was hit by a pitch earlier this month against the Mariners that further aggravated the issue.

Although Robert avoided the injured list to this point, he only played in eight games this month due to the injuries. The Sox are close to being eliminated from playoff contention, hence the shutdown now.

Hahn said the hit by pitch was a “real factor” in the issue persisting this long and Robert was making progress in his recovery beforehand.

“Given that originally what we were dealing with is a sprain and wrist, repetitive use is obviously going to be a challenge over time while you’re ramping back up,” Hahn said.

“So it’s conceivable had he not been hit by the pitch, it would have starting barking at some point, but certainly getting hit accelerated the pain response in that area.”

Robert has seen three specialists “just to confirm that everyone is on the same page,” Hahn said, and the team doesn’t foresee any issues by the time 2023 spring training rolls around.

“At this point, the overwhelming belief is that with the passage of time, the issue will resolve itself and he’ll be fine,” Hahn said.

Robert will finish his third big-league season with a .284/.319/.426 slash line with 12 home runs and 56 RBIs in 98 games.

