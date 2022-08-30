White Sox Luis Robert Still Out, Grandal to Be Activated Wednesday

Luis Robert still out, Yasmani Grandal to be activated Wednesday originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert and Yasmani Grandal were left out of the White Sox starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kansas City Royals.

Luis Robert injured his wrist in a series against the Baltimore Orioles. He took countless swings in pain, finishing his swing with one hand.

"His swing is still a concern, so he's not starting," La Russa said before Tuesday's game. "When he can swing normally is when he's gonna be alright. He's getting his strength back."

He was left of the injured list in case his wrist healed. La Russa stressed the importance Robert plays in the lineup and wanted to keep him ready in case his status improved. Robert pinch-ran during the weekend series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

As for Yasmani Grandal, he is finishing his time on the injured list and should be activated Wednesday for the second game of the series.

"Good chance he [Grandal] might be activated for tomorrow," La Russa said.

Grandal injured his knee sliding into home against the Cleveland Guardians back on Aug. 21. He was scarily helped off the field, as he couldn't put any weight on his leg.

La Russa mentioned he hadn't thought about whether or not Grandal will return behind the plate or place him at DH. Eloy Jiménez is currently playing DH since he injured his hamstring. La Russa mentioned he looks forward to having options to use in the spot.

The Sox play the Kansas City Royals at home for a three-game series before taking on the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. The club sits five games back on the AL Central lead.

