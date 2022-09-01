White Sox Luis Robert Flys Home for Birth of His Child

By Ryan Taylor

Bench coach Miguel Cairo reported Luis Robert will fly home for the birth of his child on Thursday. He mentioned Robert could return this weekend for the series against the Minnesota Twins. 

Cairo mentioned Adam Haseley is up from Triple-A Charlotte to help with any outfield needs. Manning the outfield for Thursday's game is Andrew Vaughn in left field, A.J Pollock in center and Gavin Sheets in right. 

Robert has subbed in for two games since injuring his wrist in a series against the Baltimore Orioles. He's come in the ninth inning to pinch run against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Kansas City Royals. 

The White Sox take on the Royals on Thursday before playing the Minnesota Twins over the weekend. The Sox are two games under .500 and five games back on the AL Central leaders. 

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.

