White Sox' Luis Robert Expected to Miss Next Two Series on COVID IL

Robert expected to miss Sox' next two series on COVID IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hours before Tuesday’s series-opening matchup with the Red Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field, the White Sox placed outfielder Luis Robert on the COVID-19 related injured list.

Speaking with reporters pregame, general manager Rick Hahn said Robert, who is vaccinated, is experiencing mild COVID-19 symptoms and will "certainly" miss the team's three-game set against Boston, which concludes Thursday. Hahn added Robert will "very likely" also miss the two-game home series against the Cubs on Saturday and Sunday.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Get the NBC 5 Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Hopefully his experience is relatively mild throughout and we have him back at some point, very possibly next week," Hahn said.

Robert can return from the COVID-19 list by either returning two consecutive negative tests, returning a different test that proves he is no longer contagious — even if positive — or allowing 10 days to elapse.

In 33 appearances this season, Robert is slashing .285/.319/.438 with a team-leading 6 home runs and 17 RBI. Adam Engel took his place in center field in Tuesday’s lineup, with A.J. Pollock (left) and Andrew Vaughn (right) manning the corners.

In a corresponding move, the White Sox recalled infielder Jake Burger, who slashed .239/.276/.352 with 2 home runs and 7 RBI while filling in for an injured Yoán Moncada earlier in the season, from Triple-A Charlotte.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.