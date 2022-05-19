White Sox' Luis Robert Breaks Out of Slump With Home Run

How Luis Robert ended mini slump with one slider originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Luis Robert busted out of his mini slump in a big way on Thursday. After scuffling through the last three days of the Royals series, Robert seemed to turn a corner after turning on a slider in the third inning of the White Sox’ 7-4 win.

Prior to the double header earlier this week, Robert had established himself as the team’s second-best hitter, behind Tim Anderson. He was working on a 14-game hitting streak, with nine multi-hit games over that stretch. His average skyrocketed from .188 to .308, and the streak was capped with a heroic 10th-inning homer to give the White Sox a win on Monday.

Normally, a hit like that can take a great streak and propel into something truly incredible. But for Robert, that homer put the breaks on his hot stretch. Over the next three games, he went 1-12, striking out four times. It wasn’t just that Robert was getting unlucky either. By Wednesday, Robert’s swing looked completely out of whack, and he seemed to have no sense for the zone. He would wave feebly at balls in the dirt. Instead of punishing hanging breaking balls, Robert would foul them back harmlessly.

In his first at-bat on Thursday, it was more of the same. The second at-bat appeared to be headed that way too. Until it didn’t.

After missing an absolute cookie of a spinning slider down the middle of the plate, Robert found himself in an 0-2 hole. But Robert saw another slider with the next pitch, and this time he didn’t miss. He didn’t try to do too much. Just took the ball up the middle and earned an RBI in the process.

Robert looked like a different man his next time up. He wasn’t swinging outside the zone, and would’ve earned a walk if he hadn’t been hit by the pitch instead. In the sixth inning, Robert barrelled a sinker, drove the ball to the gap and plated another run, this tie tying the game.

From there the lid came off.

In his last at-bat of the game, Robert found himself down 0-2 yet again. But he managed to hang with another breaking ball and skied it over the left field wall for a two-run homer. That gave the White Sox a 7-4 lead, and Robert four RBI on the day.

ROBERT EXTENDS THE LEAD pic.twitter.com/qDWQKOEmHY — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) May 19, 2022

If the White Sox want to pick up a game or two against the MLB-leading Yankees, they’ll need Robert and Anderson to continue to pace the offense. They’ll need another hitter or two to start stringing together hits, too. But for now, the team will hope Robert’s big game on Thursday will spark another hot stretch at the plate.

