White Sox' Luis Robert Blasts First Career Grand Slam Against Twins

Luis Robert blasts first career grand slam against Twins
Luis Robert has established himself as a big hitter in his young career, but one game-changing hit the White Sox centerfielder has yet to provide was a grand slam.
That is, until the top of the fourth inning Thursday night in Minnesota.
With the bags packed, Robert sent a 1-1 offering from Twins starter Sonny Gray flying to the upper reaches of the left field stands at Target Field. A "grand swing" as called by Jason Benetti gave Robert his first grand slam of his three-year MLB career and boosted the White Sox to a 6-1 lead.
Gray was on the ropes at that point, lasting only one more batter before being pulled for former Cubs reliever Trevor Megill.
The White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn. The set-up for Robert's grand slam in the fourth saw singles from Josh Harrison and Zeby Zavala, and a walk by Tim Anderson. The White Sox quandered one chance to score off a Yoán Moncada force out where Harrison was called out at home. But one batter later came Robert's big moment.
The White Sox continue to lead 6-1 as the game enters the bottom of the fifth inning.
