White Sox' Luis Robert Blasts First Career Grand Slam Against Twins

Luis Robert blasts first career grand slam against Twins

Luis Robert has established himself as a big hitter in his young career, but one game-changing hit the White Sox centerfielder has yet to provide was a grand slam.

That is, until the top of the fourth inning Thursday night in Minnesota.

With the bags packed, Robert sent a 1-1 offering from Twins starter Sonny Gray flying to the upper reaches of the left field stands at Target Field. A "grand swing" as called by Jason Benetti gave Robert his first grand slam of his three-year MLB career and boosted the White Sox to a 6-1 lead.

GRAND SLAM FOR LUIS ROBERT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/vhVanzOmVr — White Sox Talk (@NBCSWhiteSox) July 15, 2022

Gray was on the ropes at that point, lasting only one more batter before being pulled for former Cubs reliever Trevor Megill.

The White Sox jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning with RBI singles from Jose Abreu and Andrew Vaughn. The set-up for Robert's grand slam in the fourth saw singles from Josh Harrison and Zeby Zavala, and a walk by Tim Anderson. The White Sox quandered one chance to score off a Yoán Moncada force out where Harrison was called out at home. But one batter later came Robert's big moment.

The White Sox continue to lead 6-1 as the game enters the bottom of the fifth inning.

