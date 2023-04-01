White Sox' Lucas Giolito 7th Pitcher to Strike Out Jose Abreu 3x in One Game

Giolito 7th pitcher to strike out Abreu 3x in one game originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Lucas Giolito got his former White Sox teammate, Jose Abreu, swinging on Saturday.

Giolito became the seventh pitcher ever to strike out Abreu three times in a single game. 8/16/21 Frankie Montas,Tyler Glasnow, Corey Kluber, Matt Shoemaker, Martín Pérez and White Sox starter Mike Clevinger are the only others to do it, according to Sarah Langs.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

pitchers to strike out José Abreu 3x in a game:



Today Lucas Giolito

8/16/21 Frankie Montas

4/10/19 Tyler Glasnow

6/19/18 Mike Clevinger

5/18/15 Corey Kluber

6/7/14 Matt Shoemaker

4/18/14 Martín Pérez



love a former teammates stat!! https://t.co/kuP1qay9Dn — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 1, 2023

Giolito left the White Sox-Astros contest on Saturday after five productive innings on the mound. He allowed three earned runs on five hits and one walk. He struck out six batters before departing the contest after 97 pitches. He handed the ball off to Jimmy Lambert.

Abreu left the White Sox after his contract expired over the offseason. He signed a three-year $50 million deal with the Astros to replace the likes of Yuli Gurriel at first base.

Click here to follow the White Sox Talk Podcast.