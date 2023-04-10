White Sox Lose Tim Anderson But Hold on to Beat Twins 4-3

White Sox lose Anderson but hold on to beat Twins 4-3 originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Hanser Alberto hit a three-run homer, Dylan Cease had another strong outing against the Twins and the Chicago White Sox held on to beat Minnesota 4-3 on Monday.

Yasmani Grandal had two hits and drove in the other run for Chicago, which had to remove shortstop Tim Anderson in the sixth inning with left knee soreness after he collided with a baserunner.

Cease, the American League Cy Young runner-up last season, gave up three runs but only one was earned after three errors by the White Sox. Cease (2-0) allowed three hits with six strikeouts in five innings.

The Twins hit just 2 for 48 and were scoreless in 16 innings in two games against Cease last season.

Alberto committed one of the errors by the White Sox, allowing the Twins to score their first run in the third inning. But he answered in the next inning with his first homer of the season.

Reynaldo López entered with the tying run on third base with two outs in the eighth and struck out Michael Taylor before pitching a perfect ninth for his second save of the season.

Kenta Maeda (0-2) surrendered four runs on eight hits in six innings for Minnesota, making his second start since Aug. 21, 2021, after recovering from Tommy John surgery.

Trevor Larnach, who has reached base safely in all 10 of his games this season, had an RBI single in the fourth after a separate defensive miscue by the White Sox allowed a runner to reach third, although no error was charged.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: Eloy Jiménez (hamstring) took batting practice on the field before the game. He has been on the injured list since April 4. … RHP Joe Kelly was placed on the 15-day IL with a right groin strain. RHP Keynan Middleton's contract was selected from Triple-A Charlotte and RHP Jonathan Stiever was outrighted to Charlotte.

Twins: Carlos Correa missed his second straight game with mid-back spasms. Correa said he was feeling better Monday and hopes to return in the “next couple days.” … Joey Gallo (right side soreness) was going to do “rotational movement” before the game, according to manager Rocco Baldelli, to determine his progress. He has missed three games in a row.

UP NEXT

RHP Pablo López (1-0, 0.73 ERA) will make his third start for Minnesota, and Chicago counters with RHP Lance Lynn (0-1, 9.00). López has allowed one run through his first 12 1/3 innings. Lynn has given up 10 runs in 10 innings this season and has surrendered 15 runs in 15 innings in his last three starts against Minnesota.

