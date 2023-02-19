White Sox' Liam Hendriks Taking It ‘Day-By-Day, Staying Positive'

Hendriks taking it 'day-by-day, staying positive' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

White Sox closer Liam Hendriks took to social media to provide an update for the first time since he revealed he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin's lymphoma in early January.

Here is Hendriks’ full statement:

"Cancer is scary… and weird… and hard. Treatment is tough. If you’ve ever been thru this, you know what I’m talking about. As a patient, a caregiver, or friend- it takes it toll on all of us.



My update: I’m just trying to take it day by day and stay positive… and make a few jokes [in-between].



But I just wanted to let you know how much your support has encouraged me since my diagnosis. 💚"

Hendriks has been practicing with the White Sox in spring training in Arizona, but there is no timeline for his return.

"We spoke face to face again yesterday," Rick Hahn said. "He's in very good spirits. He continues to progress with his treatment. However, as we mentioned at the time when his diagnosis was revealed publicly, we still don't expect to have any update on his availability or plan for the season until closer to Opening Day."

Even though the White Sox don't have an update, Hendriks has already told his teammates he is confident he will return.

“He’s already said it, ‘I’m going to pitch this year. I’m going to keep going. I’m going to pitch this year,’” Grandal said. “It’s very uplifting for sure. I can only imagine what he’s going through. So yeah, it’s great to see him here.”

